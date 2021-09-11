Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $131.14. 4,278,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,096. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

