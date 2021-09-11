Sun Life Financial INC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 1,548,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,295. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.