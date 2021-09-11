Sun Life Financial INC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 556,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

