Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 8.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $165,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,739 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

