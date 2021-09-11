Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 53,180,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,097,459. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

