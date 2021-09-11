Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,926. The company has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

