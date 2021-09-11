Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $95.97. 280,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,021. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46.

