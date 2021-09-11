Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,684 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $257.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

