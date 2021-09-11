STRAKS Hits Market Cap of $54,526.64 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $54,526.64 and $262.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

