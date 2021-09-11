StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

STNE traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $43.37. 4,371,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,309. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

