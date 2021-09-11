Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cardiff Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,186% compared to the average daily volume of 758 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483,535 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

