Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 771% compared to the typical volume of 781 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GreenSky by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

