Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Buy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BMRN stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

