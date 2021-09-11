Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.91. 6,715,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

