Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of Popular worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 402,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.