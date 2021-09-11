Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,484.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,517.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.03. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

