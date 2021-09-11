Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,813 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.