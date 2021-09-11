Stephen W. Hope Sells 262 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day moving average of $291.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

