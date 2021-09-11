Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $106,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.