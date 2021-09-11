Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $699.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

