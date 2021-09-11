Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

