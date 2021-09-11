Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

