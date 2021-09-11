Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

