Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.42. 977,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $200.75. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.