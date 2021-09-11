Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SRLP opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

