Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.57 ($2.76).

Shares of LON SPI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). The company had a trading volume of 685,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,795. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £946.56 million and a P/E ratio of -52.44.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

