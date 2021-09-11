Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

