Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Up 2.1%

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.20). 121,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 105,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of £76.31 million and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.68.

Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

