Spectiv Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043627 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.