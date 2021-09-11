Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSBK. Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

SSBK stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

