South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 97,539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

