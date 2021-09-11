Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $23.29

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $22.61. Sohu.com shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $896.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.