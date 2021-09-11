Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $23.29

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $22.61. Sohu.com shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $201,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Sohu.com by 75.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 192,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

