Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 60,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $318.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.19. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

