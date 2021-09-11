Smith Salley & Associates Sells 186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

