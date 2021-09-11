Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 757,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $48,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

