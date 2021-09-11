SmartKey (SKEY) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. SmartKey has a market cap of $43.63 million and $2.64 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00161092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043520 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.