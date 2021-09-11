SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.83. 1,745,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,104. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.