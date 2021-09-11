Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.44 and last traded at C$35.07. Approximately 38,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 105,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

