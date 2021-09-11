SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,740 shares during the quarter. SkyWest comprises approximately 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $103,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $43.30. 554,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,769. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.