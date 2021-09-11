Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The stock has a market cap of C$886.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.0701414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

