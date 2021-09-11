Sivan Whiteley Sells 8,119 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

