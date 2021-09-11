Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.21. Approximately 9,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 347,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,210. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

