Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

