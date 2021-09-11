Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $1,953,325.69 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

