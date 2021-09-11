Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.