Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

