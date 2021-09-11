Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.