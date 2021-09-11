SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $668,424.94 and $4,170.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.92 or 0.07252115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.92 or 0.01406117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00556318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.00515898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00345185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006809 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,405,803 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

