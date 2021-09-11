Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW opened at GBX 291.10 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.48. The firm has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.