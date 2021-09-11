Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

SCVL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 238,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,259. The company has a market cap of $978.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

